Mozambique: U.S. Provides Military Training to Mozambican Marines

17 March 2021
United States Africa Command (Stuttgart)
press release

U.S. Embassy in Mozambique Mozambique — On March 15, the U.S. Government and the Government of Mozambique launched a two-month Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) training program. U.S. Special Operations Forces will train Mozambican marines for two months to support Mozambique's efforts to prevent the spread of terrorism and violent extremism.

U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) Deputy Commander Col. Richard Schmidt represented the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) during the opening ceremony, while Maj. Gen. Ramiro Ramos Tulcidás represented the Government of Mozambique. In addition to training, the U.S. government provided medical and communications equipment.

The U.S. prioritizes the respect for human rights, protection of civilians, and engagement with civil society in all security assistance, and is committed to supporting Mozambique with a multifaceted and holistic approach to counter and prevent the spread of terrorism and violent extremism Civilian protection, human rights, and community engagement are central to U.S. cooperation and are foundational to effectively counter the Islamic State in Mozambique.

