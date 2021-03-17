Namibia: Chikune Officially a Doctor

17 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Unwrap.online

Award-winning singer Chikune Coleen Leitner, popularly known as Chikune, is officially a doctor.

Chikune took to social media to share the news that she obtained her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree from the University of Namibia.

"The results are in, I passed fam, your Chiku is officially a whole doctor! I did it and I'm just getting started! (sic)" she posted.

The 'Kapana' singer, who recently celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband, admitted that it has been a rollercoaster ride to balance music, family and studies, but she does not feel having a family has deterred her from pursuing her academic dreams.

She also said she had been told to quit her music career by many, including her managers, peers and parents, and that she had to choose as she would not succeed in both, but she proved them wrong.

"Today I look back at my life this far and I realise how much of a double life I have led during my studies, from my first musical just to make some pocket money, to having the greatest fight between what my heart wanted and what I had to do for my family, but I was determined to both and now I can sleep knowing I have achieved it, " she said.




