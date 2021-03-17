Namibia: Pro-Growth 2021/22 Budget Expected

TODAY the average Namibian will know how much the treasury has allocated for their needs, how much is available and what needs to be borrowed.

This includes allocations for the education and health sectors, social protection and investments in further economic activities.

For smokers and imbibers, an increase in 'sin' taxes looms.

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi will table the 2021/22 national budget in parliament this afternoon - his second tabling in a difficult economic environment.

Last year, Shiimi tabled a N$72,8 billion budget, the biggest in Namibian history, that came at a time the government's coffers were under pressure.

This year, the situation is not expected to be any better, but certainly not as bad as in the past year, except for revenue collection.

Last year, Shiimi had said the government's revenue would not be enough to carry the expenses load - leading to the government borrowing a record N$21,4 billion.

This borrowing led to an estimated debt burden of N$117 billion - making Shiimi Namibia's first finance minister to have the national debt exceed N$100 billion.

After the finance minister tabled the budget in May last year, the government approached the International Monetary Fund for a N$4,5 billion facility, which is yet to be received.

It has been said that the national budget is fairly rigid, and easy to predict with Moody's ratings stating that about 80% of all expenditure is adjusted yearly for inflation and get to make it to the shopping list, but economists and analysts want things shaken up this year.

The call is that Shiimi should table a budget that is pro-growth, while protecting vulnerable citizens.

He should also not freeze and cut expenditure in fear of accumulating more debt - but rather there should be accountability on the spending, and it should be ensured it brings needed returns.

Of all that is available now for the government to use is a stimulus-themed budget, analysts have said.

If the norm is followed, analysts say it should not be expected by anyone that the economy would return to growth again, because the private sector that was tasked to take the lead over the years has just not been able to.

Local economist Salomo Hei said Shiimi should take lessons from economies that are on the same level as Namibia, as many "are all pushing for responsible spending that is giving returns".

At this stage, it has proved that the private sector on its own is unable to spur growth, and all eyes are on the government to lead spending and then lift the private sector along, he said.

Hei, however, stressed that spending should be controlled and on projects that matter and with measurable impact and able to give back returns.

"Treasury should take responsibility and heed the IMF call and spend to lift us out of the ditch, on the productive sector, and responsibly," he said.

Simonis Storm analysts in a pre-budget note said Shiimi is facing a difficult task as public expenditure is calling for more funding while revenue collections are dwindling, but stimuli for growth are a dire need.

"The budget is expected to provide substantial stimuli to revive the local economy. However, caution must be taken if the minister wishes to return the fiscus to the consolidation path laid out by his predecessor," reads the note.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other than spending, Simonis analysts are calling for a reduced corporate tax rate.

Cirrus Securities said it is expected that Namibia will run a larger deficit in the 2021/22 fiscal year and it would not be good news if the government yet again looks to the domestic market for the bulk of this year's borrowing.

However, while that is anticipated, the analysts said they "hope the upcoming budget speech provides clear guidance on the revenue front, particularly the Sacu (Southern African Customs Union) revenue, as well as clear guidance on the redemption strategy (notably the upcoming Eurobond) and how the government will fund another large deficit without relying too much on the domestic market," read Cirrus's note.