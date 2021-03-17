Namibia: Rape Accused Refuses to Take Part in Trial

A former school hostel supervisor accused of raping ten boys at Otjiwarongo between 2013 and 2016 blocked his ears with his hands and refused to respond to anything being said to him as his trial reached a key stage in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

A day after acting judge Alfred Siboleka directed that his trial should proceed in the absence of legal representation, Merven Nguyapeua refused to answer the judge when he was asked if he wanted to cross-question the last two prosecution witnesses in his trial.

Nguyapeua reacted similarly and also blocked his ears with his hands when Siboleka informed him of the options available to him - testifying in his own defence, remaining silent or presenting testimony from witnesses in his defence - after state advocate Seredine Jacobs closed the state's case in his trial yesterday.

The judge directed on Monday that the trial should proceed, after defence lawyer Hipura Ujaha informed the court that Nguyapeua did not want to be represented by him and did not want to properly instruct him to prepare for the matter. In light of that, Ujaha withdrew from the case.

Nguyapeua - then still talking to the judge - in turn told Siboleka that Ujaha was not his lawyer, and that a colleague of Ujaha, OJ Lino, was supposed to represent him and had been paid for that purpose.

However, Lino informed the court in February that Ujaha was supposed to represent Nguyapeua.

The state is alleging that Nguyapeua (51) raped ten boys during his stay at the hostel of a primary school at Otjiwarongo, where he was employed as a cleaner and was also known by children as a "hostel father". The incidents are alleged to have taken place from 2013 until February 2016.

Two of the boys allegedly raped by Nguyapeua were 13 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, six of them were 14, and one was 15 years old.

Nguyapeua is denying that he committed sexual acts with any of the boys, the court was told previously during the trial.

He also did not cross-examine three of the boys when they testified in February, after Siboleka ordered that the trial had to proceed in Ujaha's absence, and did not pose any questions to another of the boys, who testified on Monday this week.

The last of the complainants to testify in the trial is now 19 years old.

He told the court on Monday that Nguyapeua first made a suggestion to him that he should show Nguyapeua his private parts, which he refused to do. On a later occasion, Nguyapeua repeated this request and he gave in to it, because Nguyapeua had his cellphone, which he was refusing to give back to him otherwise, the complainant said.

On two subsequent occasions, the witness said, Nguyapeua carried out sexual acts with him.

With the state's case closed yesterday and Nguyapeua not responding to the judge, Siboleka said he took it that Nguyapeua also closed the case in his own defence.

The judge postponed the matter to 20 April for closing arguments to be heard. Nguyapeua, who was arrested in March 2016, is remaining in custody.