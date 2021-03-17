Angola Reports 39 Infections, 23 Recoveries

Luanda — Angolan health authorities have reported 39 new cases, 23 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours.

The province of Luanda recorded 31cases, followed by Huambo with 2, Huíla (2), Bié (1), Benguela (1), Cabinda (1)and Cuando Cubango (1).

The ages of the new COVID-19 patients range from 7 months to 73 years, involving 21 men and 18 women.

The death occurred in the province of Luanda, involving a 62-year-old Angolan citizen.

The recoveries are residents in Luanda, aged 5 to 70 years.

So far, Angola has tallied a total of 21. 446 cases, with 522 deaths, 19 971 recoveries and 953 active cases.

