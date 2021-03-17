Angola Rises 14 Points in Most Attractive Countries Ranking

16 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has risen 14 points in the ranking of the countries people seek most for jobs, standing in the 67th position, out of a list of 196 nations.

The information follows the "Global Talent Survey 2021" released Monday by Forbes.

According to the survey, Brazilians and Portuguese are among the bulk of those strongly wishing to work in Angola, out of 209,000 respondents from 196 countries. The study produced three reports.

The first report looks into the mobility preference factor, while the second and third that will be released soon, focus on what people consider to be important about jobs, how to work and other related aspects.

Labelled Global Talent Survey, the study jointly conducted by Boston Consulting Group, The Network and Global Talent Simplified, together with the Angolan job portal Jobartis, contains a survey on the job market at world level.

In Angola, the survey covered 5,000 participants, 60 percent of which expressed the wish to work abroad, targeting such countries as Portugal, Canada and United States of America.

The survey also shows that globally, the interest now favours the countries that have so far fared well in containing the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

