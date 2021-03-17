Egypt: Azhar Grand Imam Keen On Supporting Common Grounds Unifying Nation

Al-Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyib stated that Al Azhar is keen on supporting the linguistic and religious cooperation, as well as all other common grounds that help strengthen and unify the nation in the face of challenges.

The Grand Imam's remarks were made during a meeting held at the premises of Al-Azhar headquarters with a delegation comprising the Awqaf ministers and muftis of Kazakhstan, Yemen, Comoros and Chad to discuss the major issues of common concern including: foreign students studying at Al Azhar, as well as Al Azhar missions and training courses for imams.

During the meeting, both Awqaf ministers and muftis reviewed their countries' educational, cultural and religious ties with Al Azhar, and highlighted the role of Al Azhar graduates in their countries where they assume leading positions.

The delegation members expressed their keenness on boosting the level of cooperation with Al Azhar through increasing the scholarships it offers and its courses to train imams on dealing with the contemporary issues of the nation.