Nigeria: Buhari Approves Directors for AfDB, Islamic Bank

17 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved the appointment of Dr. Oyebode Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement titled "President Buhari approves appointment of Dr. Oyebode Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at AfDB."

According to the statement, before the appointment, Oyetunde was Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Fiscal Policy as well as Legal Matters in the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

He was also Special Adviser (Fiscal Policy) to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

He is a Chartered Accountant and a fiscal policy tax expert with 24 years of experience in investment banking.

Oyetunde is taking over from Dr. Bright Okogu, whose tenure will come to an end at the bank on May 15, 2021, having served as a two-time Executive Director.

The statement read, "The position of the Executive Director in AfDB is strategic as it affords Nigeria the opportunity to be in the forefront when key policy decisions are taken regarding the African region.

Also, the President approved the appointment of Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse as Executive Director on the Board of Islamic Development Bank in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

His appointment was contained in a separate statement by Shehu.

It read, "President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse as Executive Director on the Board of Islamic Development Bank in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

"Dr. Dutse is the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. He has enormously interacted with development partners and international financial institutions during his tenure as Permanent Secretary. He is quite familiar with the modus operandi of multilateral institutions such as IsDB and he is well respected in those institutions.

"During his tenure as Permanent Secretary, he represented Nigeria on Boards of Governors/Directors of African Export-Import Bank, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Fund for International Development, World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, ECOWAS Bank for Investment, Central bank of Nigeria , Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, among others.

