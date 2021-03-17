Nigeria: Ministry of Defence Reassures Navy of Total Support to Combat Maritime Crimes

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has been reassured of the full support of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) in carrying out its constitutional mandate of securing the nation's maritime environment.

This statement was made recently by the new Permanent Secretary, MOD, Mr Musa Istifanus during his maiden familiarisation visit to the Naval Headquarters, Abuja where he revealed the resolution of senior staff of the ministry to work closely with the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) towards having a safer and secured Nigeria, adding that this what is desired so much especially at this critical time in the history of the country.

The Permanent Secretary also stated that the ministry is open to receive inputs from the NN at any time and offer all necessary assistance that will enable the service carry out its responsibilities. He further assured that the ministry will properly look at the brief presented by the NN and act accordingly.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo appreciated the proactive move of the Permanent Secretary by undertaken the familiarisation visit, just as he acknowledged the important role of the Permanent Secretary MOD, who serves as the chief accounting officer of the ministry.

The office of the Permanent Secretary is equally noted to be responsible for liaison between departments in the ministry as well as processing of requirements of the AFN.

The CNS appreciated the prompt attention by the office which has immensely contributed to the successes recorded so far by the NN in securing the nation's maritime environment.

Furthermore, the CNS assured that the visit will further strengthen the existing cordial working relationship between the Office of the Permanent Secretary and the NN.

The visit which witnessed exchange of souvenirs between the CNS and the Permanent Secretary was attended by the Director of Joint Services Affairs - Mrs Olu Mutapha and the Director Army Affairs - Mr Sunday Attah. Others were the Director Navy Affairs - Mr Fashina Kayode Julius and the Director Air Force Affairs - Mr Ashibel Utsu Peter amongst others.