Liberia: LRA Customs Turns Over Cartons of Fake Refrigerant Gas to Epa

The Customs Department of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has turned over twenty-eight (28) cartons of fake Maxron 134a refrigerant gas to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for further scientific testing.

According to the LRA, the refrigerant gas was intercepted at Bo-waterside border post in Grand Cape Mount County by officers of the Customs Anti-Smuggling Unit in late February. The fake product was transported from Guinea through Sierra Leone to Liberia.

Speaking during the turning over ceremony in Paynesville, Assistant Commissioner for Customs Compliance and Enforcement, Atty. D. BlamoKofa, lauded efforts of the Customs Anti-Smuggling officers for building a strong intelligence network which culminated in the interception of fake Maxron refrigerant gas which was being imported into the country thereby ensuring goods admitted into the Liberian commerce are safe for public use.

He stated the customs have a duty to protect the Liberian people from harmful products that affect their health, or in this specific case, expose them to risk of fire.

Assistant Commissioner Kofa encouraged the anti-smuggling team to continue applying their professional skills in tracking smugglers who are bent on exploiting the country of lawful revenues.

"Keep being committed to duty in closing leakages to ensure the expansion of the revenue base for Liberia" he urged Anti-Smuggling officers".

He called on members of the business community including importers to move away from importing harmful and fake products into the country, warning, those caught in such act will be dealt with under the laws of Liberia.

The confiscated fake Maxron refrigerant gas was received by Charles H. Dennis and Eugene of the EPA who thanked the LRA for the collaboration and coordination in ensuring a holistic border security.