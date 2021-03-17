Liberia: Rep. Kolubah Cries for Development Fund

Montserrado County District #10 Representative YekehKolubah has alarmed that the lack of district development funding under President George Manneh Weah presidency is undermining development in the country.

Representative Kolubah noted that since President Weah came to power, District #10 has not received any development fund or scholarship fund.

The Montserrado County Lawmaker spoke over the weekend while addressing members of press on national issues confronting the nation.

According to him, central government continues to tell the Liberian people there is no money, but lamented that some government officials are building duplexes across the country while the people live in abject poverty.

He alleged that the Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning is building four duplexes at the same time in his district, and asked, "Where is he getting the money from?"

Representative Kolubah disclosed he his has written the Office of President Weah to investigate his Ministers because donors money should be used for the intended purpose in the country rather than certain ministers pocketing said money.

He noted that the Liberian people are suffering amid serious economic challenges, while a Deputy Minister is building duplexes at the expense of the people.

He stressed that President Weah should consider a letter sent to him because tomorrow he will be held accountable for the Liberian people money.

Representative Kolubah said it is about time the President should be concerned about the people business and not allow his ministers to miss use public money.

The lawmaker emphasized that his office will work along with President Weah, but he should be respected as the sitting Representative of District #10 in Montserrado County by having him notified of development projects implemented there.