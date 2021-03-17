Liberia: Rep. Kolubah Cries for Development Fund

17 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Montserrado County District #10 Representative YekehKolubah has alarmed that the lack of district development funding under President George Manneh Weah presidency is undermining development in the country.

Representative Kolubah noted that since President Weah came to power, District #10 has not received any development fund or scholarship fund.

The Montserrado County Lawmaker spoke over the weekend while addressing members of press on national issues confronting the nation.

According to him, central government continues to tell the Liberian people there is no money, but lamented that some government officials are building duplexes across the country while the people live in abject poverty.

He alleged that the Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning is building four duplexes at the same time in his district, and asked, "Where is he getting the money from?"

Representative Kolubah disclosed he his has written the Office of President Weah to investigate his Ministers because donors money should be used for the intended purpose in the country rather than certain ministers pocketing said money.

He noted that the Liberian people are suffering amid serious economic challenges, while a Deputy Minister is building duplexes at the expense of the people.

He stressed that President Weah should consider a letter sent to him because tomorrow he will be held accountable for the Liberian people money.

Representative Kolubah said it is about time the President should be concerned about the people business and not allow his ministers to miss use public money.

The lawmaker emphasized that his office will work along with President Weah, but he should be respected as the sitting Representative of District #10 in Montserrado County by having him notified of development projects implemented there.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.