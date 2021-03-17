Liberia: LDEA Sends 9 Persons to Court for Drug Trafficking

Bong County — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Bong County Detachment has arrested nine persons allegedly linked to drugs trafficking in the County.

Four persons were earlier arrested with about 216kilogram of marijuana in Totota, lower Bong County while in route to market the drugs. The LDEA Officers made additional five arrests of persons said to be linked to the trafficking.

Barely 24hrs after they were arrested, the LDEA forwarded the suspected traffickers to the Liberia National Police Bong Detachment which later charged them with drug trafficking and forwarded them to court.

Addressing a news conference Sunday in Gbarnga, LDEA Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Michael Jipply placed the street value of the 216 kilograms of marijuana to over two hundred thousand Liberian Dollars.

He said the LDEA has not slept on any issue of such in the County and that they will continue to be strong in making sure that Bong County becomes an illegal substance-free County.

The LDEA Communications Boss at the same time condemned the recent alleged drug users and hostile community occupants brutality meted against officers of the agency in the rubber factory community while raiding alleged drug dealers.

He said officers of the LDEA had gone to ride the community following a tipoff from some of the community dwellers that their lives were in danger due to the alleged sale if marijuana but when they reached the community, some of the alleged suspects resisted the offices from checking their business areas.

Jipply described the act as dishonest and said it has the tendency of creating chaos and undermining the fight against illegal narcotic substances across the county.

He also urged inhabitants to corporate with the LDEA officers in order to help fight track down drugs traffickers.

He said intensifying their strength at the various ports of entries as security officers is a national concern with a call to central government for adequate budgetary support which according to him will help beef up their strength.