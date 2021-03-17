Liberians Don't Want Liberators

-GOL reacts to PLP chairman Wilmot Paye

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism or MICAT has sharply reacted to comments attributed to the government by the national chairman of the newly certificated People Liberation Party, Wilmot Paye.

Addressing reporters on Monday, March 16, 2021, in a special news conference held at the Ministry on Capitol Hill, Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs Eugene L. Fahgon, in his introductory remarks said, it was unfortunate for chairman Paye to brand the government as corrupt and evil people.

"How can you brand this government as corrupt and evil people when you served for 12 years with 16 Billion passing through and your government can't give proper account for that huge money, when there was no free tuition for universities, and colleges, when there was no fees for students taking national exams?" He wondered.

"We don't want any form of Liberators to come and liberate our people, because our country has never been held hostage", Minister Fahgon noted.

"In your statement, you claimd that leadership is missing; if that is the reason why your formed a liberation party, than you missed out, because gone are the days where people will liberate this country, we are on course with the tendence of democracy", he added in response to chairman Paye's statement.

According to Deputy Minister Fahgon, Liberia has made significance strides in the fight against corruption, and bad governance and at such, statement by chairman Paye was in the wrong place and at the wrong time, arguing, "we don't need any form, or group that calls themselves liberators, but if they choose to become one then they have to get prepared to bare the consequences that will come after such statement."

Mr. Wilmot Paye, formerly national chairman of the Ex-ruling Unity Party, now chairman of the People's Liberation Party late Sunday evening, while welcoming new members into the party urged Liberians to form a united front to democratically take back their country from those he called "evil and corrupt" forces existing in national leadership to suppress growth and development and accumulate ill-gotten wealth to the detriment of the citizenry.

Chairman Paye observed that for too long, Liberia has been faced with leadership deficit, and as such, it is now time for citizens to roll up their sleeves and join the new political movement to help redeem the nation from evil hands.

He observed that for too long, selfless leaders have been lacking in the Liberian society, and as such, Liberians should not sit supinely and watch their country to go down the drain without taking decisive actions during this critical period in the history of the country.

He said, it is regrettable for Liberia, as the oldest country on the African continent, to continue to be grappling with aged-old issues, while other countries are speedily progressing.

He specifically referenced roads, provision of basic social services for the improvement of the living conditions of citizens, among others. "To our suffering masses, the marginalized, our women who are in the markets and nobody pays attention to, our motorcyclists who are providing services and nobody values - the students, young people and farmers across this country - we want to welcome you to this mass movement - the People's Liberation Party. This is the movement of the people; this is your movement. We have to roll our sleeves to work to take our country from the evil forces that continue to stop progress", the PLP chair rallied.