President. George Manneh Weah has sent a Congratulatory message to the Government and people of the Republic of Ireland, on the festive occasion commemorating St. Patrick's Day.

St. Patrick's Day or the Feast of St. Patrick is a cultural and religious celebration held on March 17TH of each year in Ireland.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the event marks the traditional date of the death of St. Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. The celebration also marks the anniversary of the signing of Ireland's constitution.

In the message to President Chael D. Higgins, of Ireland, President Weah, on behalf of Liberia, extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and People of Ireland as they observe this historic occasion.

Mr. Weah further noted with pleasure that under the leadership and guidance of Prescient Michael Higgins, the relation between Liberia and Ireland have taken a new and momentous height that is mutually beneficial to their respective national interests.

President George Weah then wished for the Irish leader and the Government and people of Ireland divine protection, peace, security and economic prosperity