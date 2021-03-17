Liberia: Pres. Weah Sends Felicitations to Ireland On St. Patrick's Day

17 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President. George Manneh Weah has sent a Congratulatory message to the Government and people of the Republic of Ireland, on the festive occasion commemorating St. Patrick's Day.

St. Patrick's Day or the Feast of St. Patrick is a cultural and religious celebration held on March 17TH of each year in Ireland.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the event marks the traditional date of the death of St. Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. The celebration also marks the anniversary of the signing of Ireland's constitution.

In the message to President Chael D. Higgins, of Ireland, President Weah, on behalf of Liberia, extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and People of Ireland as they observe this historic occasion.

Mr. Weah further noted with pleasure that under the leadership and guidance of Prescient Michael Higgins, the relation between Liberia and Ireland have taken a new and momentous height that is mutually beneficial to their respective national interests.

President George Weah then wished for the Irish leader and the Government and people of Ireland divine protection, peace, security and economic prosperity

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.