Liberia: Electricity Is Key On Pro-Poor Agenda

-Energy Minister Murray

Liberia Mines and Energy Minister Gester E. Murray says, the importance of electricity in Liberia cannot be overly emphasized, and at such, it is one of the key components of President Weah's Pro-poor Agenda.

"As many of you may be aware that under the leadership of this government, Dr. Weah has mainstreamed electricity into his flagship program which is the Pro-poor Agenda for peace and development", he notes.

Minister Murray spoke here recently at the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission or LERC head office in Congo Town, outside Monrovia when the commission awarded six licenses to the Liberia Electricity Corporation in keeping with its operation.

Making remarks at the licensing ceremony, the Mines and Energy Minister described the occasion as being in line with President Weah's vision to seeing the country fully electrified, noting that it was a wonderful moment for him and the government for the LERC to be awarded several licenses.

"This license ceremony, to me, is a great milestone in the energy sector of this country." He however, calls for cooperation, something he says is key to energy efficiency, adding, "we will encourage anything that can be done to enhance the smooth operation of this program."

According to Murray, Liberia is gradually removing those barriers that are within the energy sector to supplying sufficient energy to the population.

He underscored a need for national government to consider investment in the LERC, as it would unlikely achieve the intended objectives of transforming the electricity sector without continued stakeholders' participation and their involvement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The LERC is a statutory body created in 2015 by the electricity laws of Liberia with the mandate to oversee and regulate the electricity sector of the country.

The commission began operation in 2018, and it's the lead entity for facilitating the transformation and development of the electricity sector to attract investment, improve availability and adequacy as well as quicken the pace of access to electricity in a liberalized sector.

For his part, the former board chair of LERC, now Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, J. Aloysius Tarlue, extolled both the leaderships of the LERC and the LEC for their tireless efforts in making sure that vast majority of the country's population has access to affordable electricity.

Governor Tarlue pledged the CBL's unflinching support to working along with the two institutions in whatever way to bring relief, and transform through energy supply.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives' committee chair on energy and carbon, Representative Vencent Willie of Grand Bassa County district#4 thanked both entities, including donor partners such as the European Union and Millennium Challenge Corporation or MCC, among others for standing with Liberia in every aspect of its development drives.

He said for too long citizens have cried for electricity, and the awarding of the six licenses to the LEC is something that will help bring a great relief in the discharge of their duties by providing electricity to citizens.

The Grand Bassa lawmaker said there is need for safe, affordable and interrupted electricity, because electricity chases away criminals and no country moves forward in the absence of electricity.