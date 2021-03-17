South Sudan: UN Appeals for U.S.$1.7 Billion to Feed Millions

16 March 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Winnie Cirino

Juba — The U.N.'s Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, has released an urgent appeal for $1.7 billion dollars to help 6.6 million people facing food insecurity.

The U.N. released its South Sudan humanitarian response plan for 2021 Tuesday, with an urgent appeal for $1.7 billion dollars to combat growing food insecurity and other threats.

The U.N.'s Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudehou, said the funds were needed to help 6.6 million people by the end of the year.

"We have three major goals. The first is to make sure to save lives and protect people in need of protection," Noudehou said. "The second, you need to make sure we have access to services such as water and sanitation [so that] the health of people do not become sick from other diseases. And the third is, we have to start to look at how we help the people to recover from where they were with effects(?) in livelihood, going forward."

Noudehou noted South Sudan, Africa's youngest country and one of its poorest, has been struggling with communal conflict, the added challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and frequent flooding.

"In addition to COVID 19, you recall 2020 was a year of another massive flooding that the country has experienced, displacing millions of people in 2020," Noudehou said. "And that was in addition to the flooding that the country had faced in 2019 when, barely recovering from that, when the second flooding had started, and the third. You recall that the entire communal conflict also has basically sparked a little bit out of control during the year 2020."

Noudehou said they would prepare for the coming rainy season by fixing dikes and roads and moving emergency supplies into place to avoid being cut off by floods.

He said South Sudan's government needed to prioritize security to make sure that people who need assistance can receive it.

Noudehou said if humanitarian agencies don't get the funding in a timely manner their remaining resources may soon be depleted.

Separately, the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Tuesday appealed for $1.2 billion dollars to support 2.2 million South Sudanese refugees living in camps in neighboring countries.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.