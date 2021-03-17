Liberia: NEC Condemns Arson Attack On Head Office

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission, (NEC) has condemned an arson attack on its 9th Street premises late Monday night at about 10:30p.m.

According to the Commission, unknown persons threw petrol bombs on the compound of the NEC Headquarters which set ablaze a double cabin pickup, marked LB-6868 and the zine roof of the garage.

The Commission estimated the cost of the damages to about US$45, 000.

Its preliminary investigation proved additional unexploded petrol bombs were found near the NEC fence on the 10th Street side of the compound.

According to the release, NEC is supporting the Liberian National Police investigate the arson attack on the premises of the NEC Headquarters in the hope perpetrators will be found and brought to justice.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Liberia National Police have informed the Elections Commission that they will strengthen security at the compound of the Commission.