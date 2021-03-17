Nigeria: Agriculture, Works/Housing Ministries, Others Make Presentations At 38th Virtual FEC

17 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the 38th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Agriculture, Water Resources, Health, Petroleum, Works and Housing are expected to make presentations during the meeting.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and 11 ministers are physically attending the meeting.

The affected ministers include those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Agriculture, Sabo Nanono and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others are the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Industry Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, and Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, as well as that of Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba are also physically attending the meeting.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja, online.

