Nigeria: Ekiti Assembly Bye-Election - Five Parties Vie to Fill Vacant Seat

17 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

The parties involved include AA, APC, APGA, PDP, and YPP.

Five parties have been cleared to contest in Saturday's bye-election for the Ekiti East Constituency (1) of the State House of Assembly.

INEC's Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti, Adeniran Tella, made this known at a stakeholders meeting held in Omuo Ekiti, the headquarters of Ekiti East Local Government Area on Tuesdsy.

The seat was vacant filling the death Juwa Adegbuyi, who represented the Constituency in the Assembly under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Mr Adegbuyi died in January, after a brief illness.

The parties involved are Action Alliance(AA), All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), and Young People's Party(YPP).

Representatives and candidates of the parties have consequently signed a peace accord to abide by the outcome of the exercise.

The signing of the accord was done at the stakeholders meeting in preparation for the election.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner assured the people of the constituency that their votes would count and called for their cooperation to ensure violent free bye election.

"Under my watch in Ekiti, we are going to improve on the existing quality and standard performance of the commission and to ensure that what belongs to Caesar goes to Caesar and to the Lord, what is Lord," Mr Adeniran said.

He said the non-sensitive material were already on the ground while the commission was still waiting for the sensitive ones.

"INEC had also undertaken the training of Ad-hoc officials to be used for the election, the bulk of whom are NYSC members," he said.

"Provision of Voter registers is in progress, based on what we used during the last poll because no fresh registration has taken place since then

"However, it is mandatory that we give participating political parties soft copies of the registers in use, to confirm and consolidate our level of transparency and commitment."

Speaking at the meeting, the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti state, Tunde Mobayo, represented by Patrick Daaor, promised that the police and other sister agencies would provide adequate security on Saturday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.