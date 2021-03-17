Malawi: North FA to Use Group Format for Simso Premier League

The Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) says teams playing in the second tier SIMSO Premier League will be grouped to catch up with time to produce a winner that will be promoted to the Super League.

Unlike the TNM Super League which kicked off and then halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, regional leagues have not started since the end of last season.

While there are hopes for the return of TNM Super League action, regional football associations were asked by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to come up with their own road maps for football return.

The newly re-elected General Secretary for NRFA, Masiya Nyasulu, says to catch up with time within the 2021 football season, teams will be put into three groups.

He added that this was agreed upon at their first executive meeting at Paramount Lodge in Mzuzu after retaining their positions in an election that took place last week.

"We met to agree on a number of issues that could help run football in the coming four years. There was also need to look at the format that could be used when our league starts for this particular," explained Nyasulu.