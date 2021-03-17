Malawi: Umodzi Park Nods On Fatsani Movie Premier

As part of sponsoring the most anticipated premiering of the locally produced movie titled 'Fatsani A Tale of Survival' scheduled to take place on 30th April, Umodzi Park has reduced the amount of the venue by half saying they believe in creative works of young Malawians.

The sponsorship comes barely few days after other companies including Sky Energy Africa, Eagle sight security services and Homesphere Advertising.

Umodzi Park Sales and Marketing Manager Matamando Chagunda said they decided to support the movie considering that it is locally produced by young Malawian and that the movie is also addressing critical issues affecting the country.

"We believe that the movie will make the difference, because it tackles various issues affecting the society including Gender based violence, sanitation and corruption among others, as Umodzi Park we decided to also contribute something towards the same and we are also happy to be part of this project.

"As the only venue that can host indoor and outdoor events whilst following the COVID-19 preventable guidelines we want to support the local creative arts and also showcase the Malawi Square. We remain fully operational offering safe and comfortable accommodation and conference services," she said.

Promoter of the movie from HD plus Creations Temwanani Luhanga thanked Umodzi Park for the timely support saying amount for the venue was the main expense in the planning of the movie premiering.

"The only thing which was giving us headache is the cost of the venue but we are so excited that Umodzi Park has come in with the support, we don't take the support for the granted because this is an indication that Umodzi park really want to see the film industry grow to the international level," she said

However, Luhanga has appealed to all movie lovers in the country to witness the great day in as far as film industry in Malawi is concerned saying the event will be one of its kind in a drive in style as people will be watching in the comfort of their cars.

"Considering the Covid-19 pandemic, we have decided to avoid physical contact as much as possible during the event, it will be a drive in event where everyone will enjoying the premiering of the movie while in the car, that way we believe that safety is guaranteed," she said.