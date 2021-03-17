South Africa: Twenty Lessons in 20 Years - Lesson 12 - Don't Confuse Delegation With Abdication

opinion

Over the past 20 years, Raizcorp CEO Allon Raiz has learnt many tough lessons and overcome many entrepreneurial challenges. He has also had the privilege of learning from the journeys of more than 13,000 entrepreneurs who have passed through Raizcorp. In this series of articles, Raiz shares 20 of some of the most important lessons he has learned using a sequence that mirrors the typical stages of any entrepreneurial journey, from ideation to scaling a business.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

One of the most common mistakes I see entrepreneurs make as their businesses begin to grow is confusing the concept of delegation with the concept of abdication.

Delegation is the managed transference of responsibility of a job, task, project or target to another person in the organisation. Abdication, on the other hand, is the view that when you assign something to someone else, from here on out it is their problem. Abdications rarely feature a handover or expectation. They often come with an attitude of: now it's your problem, so I can get back to whizzing around, shooting from the hip and dealing with all the urgent - but often not so important - things...