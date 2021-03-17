South Africa: School 'Dropouts' Are Not So Much Failures As Victims of a Hostile and Skewed System

analysis

Our understanding of 'dropout' is infused with deficit approaches that lay the blame on school leaders, teachers and even pupils. But they fail to consider the conditions and contexts in which schooling takes place.

"Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me" - so goes the playground rhyme. Yet nothing could be further from the truth when it comes to problem definition and "taking action". On the contrary, words build worlds. How we "frame" problems has direct and sometimes dire consequences for how we think about suitable "solutions". Problems don't float free. They aren't waiting out there to be discovered. We construct and define them, and so they aren't free from the influence of power imbalances in society.

Following the announcement of the matric results, there is still much emphasis on the problem of the high school "dropout". However, much of the discussion around this seems to exclude an analysis of the framing of the problem itself. In this context, it seems necessary to ask what is imagined when people talk about a dropout. To inquire whether the term remains the most appropriate one to describe the situation. And to consider the potential of a...