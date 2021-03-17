South Africa: Media Release - Fire Successfully Contained At Parliament Last Night

document

A fire broke out at Parliament' Old Assembly building last night, affecting certain areas including several upper floor offices and committee rooms. These affected areas, including certain parts of the lower floor not affected by fire, have been left flooded due to the activation of the fire sprinkler system.

The rest of the Parliament building has not been affected.

An immediate response by the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services was able to successfully contain the fire, whose cause is not known. No person was injured.

An investigation has been started to establish the cause of the fire and the extent of the damages caused to the parts of the Old Assembly building.