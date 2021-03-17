South Africa: It's Quietly Bustling At Stellenbosch University, Despite Students Raising a Number of Grievances

16 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Pitt

About 500 Stellenbosch University students gathered at the university library steps on Tuesday in the first sign of mobilisation on the campus around student issues at the start of the 2021 academic year.

Xola Njengele, Stellenbosch University (SU) Students Representative Council (SRC) chairperson, told the gathering that all students facing hurdles with student debt would be registered by 26 March.

However, this did not meet with universal approval.

One student asked: "Are you for the students or are you for management?"

Another said: "There are students not registered; students that are not recognised as SU students... why is it a challenge to lift the block [now]?"

Evidently, some were not pleased with the institution's response or the SRC efforts to help alleviate financial anxiety.

About 543 Stellenbosch University students are unable to register because of debt, and some of their fees will be paid by the Action 4 Inclusion initiative.

Nomzamo Buthelezi, the SRC's societies council chairperson and policy officer, said the remainder of the 543 students not covered by the initiative would be referred to the university's Student Debt Task Team. However, all 543 students' debt would be cleared by the close of registration.

In the meantime, all students...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

