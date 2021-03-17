South Africa: Karima Brown - Courageous and Fearless

17 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Blade Nzimande

This tribute by the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology and General Secretary of the SA Communist Party, to journalist Karima Brown, who died of Covid-19-related complications, could not be read at her memorial owing to time constraints.

I speak with great sadness over the unimaginable loss of a close friend, a writer and a media compatriot whose writing and narration resonated with many South Africans across racial lines.

A journalist par excellence, fiercely independent, courageous, fearless and uncompromising in her pursuit of the truth.

Karima will be remembered by South Africans, politicians and her colleagues as a courageous journalist and political analyst who was never scared to venture into unknown territory in pursuit of the truth and justice.

The democratic principle of "freedom of speech" - meaning people have the right to freely express their views and opinions, and to question or criticise the government - is enabled by a free, independent media, she strongly believed.

Her investigative journalism and reporting also raised debates and well-informed and sometimes provocative discussion. She was the type of journalist who paid lots of attention to detail and researched her stories, using her well-acquired tools of analysis to direct her news stories...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

