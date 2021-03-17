South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu Leads APRM 18th Anniversary Celebration , 18 Mar

17 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Members of the media are invited to a media briefing marking the anniversary of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) on 18 March 2021.

Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Mr Senzo Mchunu, in his capacity as the APRM Chairperson of Focal Points and a Focal Point for South Africa, together with the Chairperson of South Africa's APRM National Governing Council (NGC), Mr Thulani Tshefuta will preside over the briefing to provide overview and progress on the work of the APRM in South Africa. This opportunity will also be used to celebrate the 18th anniversary of the existence of the APRM, reflecting on its milestones and challenges.

The APRM, formed in 2003, is a mutually agreed instrument voluntarily acceded to by African Union (AU) Member States as an African self-monitoring mechanism to foster good governance in the continent through a systematic peer learning and self-assessment mechanism.

Its primary purpose is to foster the adoption of policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development and accelerated sub-regional and continental economic integration through sharing of experiences and reinforcement of successful and best practice, including identifying deficiencies and assessing the needs for capacity building.

In 2020, the Cabinet of the RSA declared the readiness of the country to undertake the APRM 2nd Generation Review Process. This was followed by the establishment of APRM national structures and commencing with the substantive work of the second generation review in earnest.

It is against this brief background that we wish to invite the members of the media to attend the APRM NGC media briefing.

