Ethiopia: WFP Kicks Off Food Relief Response in Tigray

The World Food Program (WFP) today disclosed that it started food relief response to reach 770,000 across Tigray Regional State.

According to WFP, on Tuesday 18,000 people in Edega Hamus town received life-saving rice, maize and vegetable oil.

The Government of Ethiopia disclosed yesterday it has reached 4.2 million citizens in relief supply as rehabilitation and reconstruction processes are well underway.

Ethiopia has also been calling the international community to enhance its humanitarian operation in the region.