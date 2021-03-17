South Africa: Project Power - the DA Sets Out to Liberate Western Cape Municipalities From Eskom and Load Shedding Pain

analysis

Eskom's load shedding costs the province R75-million a day, per stage, says the Western Cape government. Now it says it will provide up to R60-million to municipalities to generate, procure and sell their own power.

During his budget speech on Tuesday, 17 March, Western Cape finance MEC David Maynier named six candidate municipalities which would participate in the Municipal Energy Resilience Project (Merp) designed to help municipalities generate their own power.

"We know that load shedding costs the economy about R75-million per stage, per day, in the Western Cape," said Maynier, describing Covid-19 as a "left hook" and load shedding as a "right hook" to the local economy, which "together often results in a knock-out blow that risks compromising economic recovery".

Maynier said R48,8-million would be given over in the medium term, with an additional R20-million set aside in the provincial reserves for Merp.

Maynier described it as a "bold and ambitious project to support municipalities to generate, procure and sell their own power so that we can beat load shedding in the Western Cape".

The candidate municipalities that will participate in the project are:

Drakenstein

Mossel Bay

Overstrand

Saldanha Bay

Stellenbosch

Swartland

The province is also working with the...