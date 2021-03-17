South Africa: Project Power - the DA Sets Out to Liberate Western Cape Municipalities From Eskom and Load Shedding Pain

17 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Eskom's load shedding costs the province R75-million a day, per stage, says the Western Cape government. Now it says it will provide up to R60-million to municipalities to generate, procure and sell their own power.

During his budget speech on Tuesday, 17 March, Western Cape finance MEC David Maynier named six candidate municipalities which would participate in the Municipal Energy Resilience Project (Merp) designed to help municipalities generate their own power.

"We know that load shedding costs the economy about R75-million per stage, per day, in the Western Cape," said Maynier, describing Covid-19 as a "left hook" and load shedding as a "right hook" to the local economy, which "together often results in a knock-out blow that risks compromising economic recovery".

Maynier said R48,8-million would be given over in the medium term, with an additional R20-million set aside in the provincial reserves for Merp.

Maynier described it as a "bold and ambitious project to support municipalities to generate, procure and sell their own power so that we can beat load shedding in the Western Cape".

The candidate municipalities that will participate in the project are:

Drakenstein

Mossel Bay

Overstrand

Saldanha Bay

Stellenbosch

Swartland

The province is also working with the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.