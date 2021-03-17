Ethiopia: Symposium On GERD Underway to Explore Current Status

17 March 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — A day long symposium on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) kicked off today to discuss on the status of the project.

Hydro politicians and water issue related experts, researchers and government officials have been participating in the symposium.

The symposium is part of the 10-year anniversary of the official commencement of the GERD.

In his opening remark, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonnen underscored that no one would prevent Ethiopia from exercising its just right of using the Nile River for its development which it contributes 86 percent of the water.

The flagship project has been fully financed by the government and people of Ethiopia for the benefit of both Ethiopians and the region as a whole, he said.

Noting that Ethiopians had gone through several ups and downs over the past years to making efforts to realize the project, Demeke underlined "No one would stop Ethiopia from exercising its right over the use of the Nile."

Demeke further called on all Ethiopians to continue their vigorous support for the realization of the dam.

Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Sileshi Bekele stated for his part that the objective of the symposium is to explore the current status of the dam and the ongoing trilateral negotiations.

He also stated that Ethiopia negotiates for the equitable share and reasonable utilization of the Nile River without causing significant harm on the downstream countries.

Currently, the overall construction of the dam has reached 79 percent, it was learned.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.