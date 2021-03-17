Ethiopia: Symposium On GERD Underway to Explore Current Status

Addis Ababa — A day long symposium on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) kicked off today to discuss on the status of the project.

Hydro politicians and water issue related experts, researchers and government officials have been participating in the symposium.

The symposium is part of the 10-year anniversary of the official commencement of the GERD.

In his opening remark, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonnen underscored that no one would prevent Ethiopia from exercising its just right of using the Nile River for its development which it contributes 86 percent of the water.

The flagship project has been fully financed by the government and people of Ethiopia for the benefit of both Ethiopians and the region as a whole, he said.

Noting that Ethiopians had gone through several ups and downs over the past years to making efforts to realize the project, Demeke underlined "No one would stop Ethiopia from exercising its right over the use of the Nile."

Demeke further called on all Ethiopians to continue their vigorous support for the realization of the dam.

Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Sileshi Bekele stated for his part that the objective of the symposium is to explore the current status of the dam and the ongoing trilateral negotiations.

He also stated that Ethiopia negotiates for the equitable share and reasonable utilization of the Nile River without causing significant harm on the downstream countries.

Currently, the overall construction of the dam has reached 79 percent, it was learned.