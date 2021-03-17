South Africa: Consumer Confidence Index Edges Up in Q1, but Remains Deeply Negative

17 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) edged up in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, but remains in negative territory - a sign that the economy is recovering while remaining fragile.

The Consumer Confidence Index added 3 index points in Q1 to -9, FNB said on Tuesday. It has been rebounding since Q2 of last year, when the hard lockdown imposed to slow the spread of Covid-19 saw it collapse to a 35-year low of -33.

The index remains mired in negative territory and is well below its average of +2 since 1994.

The sub-indices that comprise the index paint a decidedly mixed picture of consumer confidence. The economic outlook index rose 7 points to -5, while the household financial outlook component maintained a steady climb in positive territory, adding 4 points to +10.

"However, the sub-index measuring the appropriateness of the present time to buy durable goods (e.g. vehicles, furniture, household appliances and electronic goods) slipped back from -30 to -32 index points during the first quarter of 2021," FNB said. This indicates that consumers, especially those in the higher-income brackets, are still holding off on the purchase of big-ticket items.

Indeed, the confidence level of high-income consumers -...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.