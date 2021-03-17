South Africa: Consumer Confidence Index Edges Up in Q1, but Remains Deeply Negative

analysis

The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) edged up in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, but remains in negative territory - a sign that the economy is recovering while remaining fragile.

The Consumer Confidence Index added 3 index points in Q1 to -9, FNB said on Tuesday. It has been rebounding since Q2 of last year, when the hard lockdown imposed to slow the spread of Covid-19 saw it collapse to a 35-year low of -33.

The index remains mired in negative territory and is well below its average of +2 since 1994.

The sub-indices that comprise the index paint a decidedly mixed picture of consumer confidence. The economic outlook index rose 7 points to -5, while the household financial outlook component maintained a steady climb in positive territory, adding 4 points to +10.

"However, the sub-index measuring the appropriateness of the present time to buy durable goods (e.g. vehicles, furniture, household appliances and electronic goods) slipped back from -30 to -32 index points during the first quarter of 2021," FNB said. This indicates that consumers, especially those in the higher-income brackets, are still holding off on the purchase of big-ticket items.

Indeed, the confidence level of high-income consumers -...