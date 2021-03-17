South Africa: Simphiwe Ndzube's Magical, Borderless World of Celebration

analysis

Ndzube's work is an alternative reality in which the boundaries between the possible and impossible, the visible and the invisible, and fact and fiction dissolve to reveal a transformative imaginary world.

"Any space where you are able to stop and recreate your own reality in whatever way is an act of resistance," Simphiwe Ndzube told Lindsay Preston Zappas on the Carla project podcast.

A "born-free", raised in post-apartheid South Africa, Ndzube's reality is that of a South African immigrant and artist who has been living and creating in Los Angeles for several years. The art he makes is a reimagining of epic proportions; Ndzube begets an entire world that he is "constantly in the process of expanding and creating as a way to allow imagination and opportunities to come to life".

Based in a fictional landscape named Mine Moon, Ndzube's world takes its name from "the space that has characterised the apartheid geographical layout of South Africa". It stems from the postcolonial reality of an exploited land and people, stripped of natural resources, devalued and shoved into tiny, limiting boxes so as to further the colonial mission.

The characters that populate Mine Moon are a reimagining of the bodies of...