South Africa: Counting the Cost of 'Taper Tantrum' Fears for Emerging Markets

16 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sharon Wood

Appeal for emerging market and South African assets returned last week when inflation fears subsided on US data, and risk appetite returned. However, the latest data show that the scale of outflows before that approached the peak of the 2013 taper tantrum - a forewarning of what might be yet to come.

The evidence is now available about how severely emerging market investments have been hit by the market's anxiety about inflation returning and central banks tightening the monetary policy reins earlier than expected - and it's not a pretty sight.

The latest Institute of International Finance data show that the scale of outflows approached those seen at the peak of the 2013 taper tantrum, with the biggest emerging market investment selloffs seen in emerging markets outside China, as shown in the graphs below.

However, last week saw demand return for riskier assets brought on by US inflation data that held no surprises and increasingly optimistic expectations for global growth in the wake of the signing of the $1.9-trillion US fiscal package.

In South Africa, the mid-week shift in sentiment was not enough to turn around foreign investment disinvestments, with the bonds still experiencing outflows of R1.1-billion for the week...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.