South Africa: Party Politricks Behind Municipal Dysfunctionality in Gauteng

16 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Political instability at the party level is the leading cause of dysfunctionality in Gauteng's 11 municipalities, says a new report.

Only two out of 11 municipalities in Gauteng are considered to be functional, according to the Auditor-General's recently released consolidated local government audit report covering 2018/19.

A diagnosis given by the committee of inquiry report chaired by Wits Adjunct Professor Trevor Fowler found that one of the root causes of municipal dysfunctionality is political instability.

Speaking at the release of the report on Tuesday 16 March, the president of the South African Local Government Association (Salga) and mayor of the City of Polokwane, Thembi Nkadimeng, said in certain municipalities officials have senior political roles within their parties and concurrently occupy administrative roles in the municipality.

"Over the weekend I am a regional chairperson [of a political party]. On Monday, I am the CFO. Over the weekend the municipal manager must take instructions from me. On Monday those instructions are incorrect, according to the MFMA [Municipal Finance Management Act]. This is what causes instability in some instances. An official must be an official. We are saying those who have political office must be given a year to choose between the two,"...

