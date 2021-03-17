Nigeria: NBS - APC Govt Lying About Employment, Job Creation, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on escalated 33.3 percent unemployment rate in the country is a direct confirmation that the much-orchestrated claims of massive job creation by the Muhammadu Buhari presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are mere statistic hoax being used to hoodwink Nigerians.

The PDP said the report by the NBS that no fewer than 21.7 million able-bodied Nigerians have lost their jobs and means of livelihood while many more have become underemployed under the APC "misrule' further showed the despairing and despondent situation the APC and its administration has brought on our country."

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, "The rise in unemployment from the alarming 27.1 percent in Q2 2020 to 33.3 percent in Q4 2020, despite the bogus claims of the APC administration, confirms that indeed there is no hope in sight under the Buhari presidency and the APC.

"It is clear that the direct cause of the escalating unemployment is the incompetence as well as the widespread corruption and treasury looting in the Buhari administration, where APC leaders are reported to have looted over N15 trillion, which should have been used to create wealth, develop our country and provide jobs for our citizens."

The PDP said it is rather distressing, as shown in the NBS report, that unemployment rate among young and very enterprising Nigerians within the age of 15 to 34 years had risen to 42.5 percent, a revelation that put a lie to claims by the Buhari administration of mass employment, job opportunities and economic empowerment of Nigerian youths.

The main opposition party explained that it is now obvious that under President Buhari and the APC, the federal government created jobs only in "their fake statistics while in reality they are taking no concrete steps to empower our hard working citizens."

More frustrating, the PDP said: "Is that the APC and its administration have promoted a huge racket where Nigerians are deceived to pay for non-existent jobs in ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) at alarming costs, ranging between N2 million and N6 million, depending on the agency."

The APC administration, the PDP alleged, in its corruption, "is allowing such evil enterprise to take place, while millions of Nigerians are weeping in the streets after being defrauded of their hard-earned money, life-saving and pensions of aged parents by job fraudsters in official circles."

Accordingly, the statement said: "The only achievement by the APC administration is the impoverishing of Nigerians and turning our dear country, hitherto very happy and prosperous people, into world's poverty capital.

"Our party charges President Buhari to accept his incompetence, take urgent steps to recover the over N15 trillion allegedly stolen by his party leaders and allow more competent hands to revamp our economy before it is too late."