Namibia: Khomas Netball Agm Set for Next Month

17 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

After a long lay-off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Khomas Netball Region will resume with activities early next month and will start with the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on 10 April.

According to a press statement issued this week, the AGM will see the board members adopting the chairperson and treasurer's reports, as well as deliberating on motions from affiliates.

The agenda on the day will include the release of the annual calendar as well as fixtures for the upcoming season.

"Other items on the agenda also include consideration and adoption of constitutional changes. In that respect, all affiliates are requested to submit motions, proposed constitutional changes and amendments to the office not later than 26 March 2021," reads the statement.

The AGM will also allow teams wishing to be part of the new season to register their teams.

Copyright © 2021 New Era.

