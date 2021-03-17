Angola: Us Consortium Wins Soyo Refinery Tender

Luanda — The US Consortium Quantem has won the international public investment tender to build, own and operate the Soyo refinery, in Angola's northern Zaire province.

The winner is part of a group of three US firms, namely Quarten LLC, TGT INC, Aurum & Sharp LLC, and Angola's ATIS-Nebest-Angola.

The tender that was floated on 24 October 2020, includes the construction of a refinery with a production capacity of 100,000 oil barrels a day, over an area of 700 acres.

Announcing the outcome of the tender, the secretary of State for Petroleum and Gas, José Barroso, said companies and consortiums have been selected.

According to the tender regulations, in order to qualify to negotiate with the Angolan government, bidding companies are required to reach the maximum of 50 points and minimum of 25.

39 firms have made their bids, but only nine consortiums comprising 17 companies have made to the final stage of the tender, having formally put forward their offers, with the following classification: 1st Quanten LLC (31.5 points), 2nd CMEC (30.9), 3rd Gemcorp (29.9), 4th Satarem (27.4) and 5th SDRC (12.9).

CHC came 6th with 12.3 points, followed by Tobako (8.9) and the Chinese consortium Jiangsu which desisted. 9th ATI-Nebest - Angola joined the winning consortium Quanten LLC.

The secretary of State said on the occasion the investor is required to have proved skills, clear legal status, with technical and financial capacity to implement the project that includes designing, funding, building, owning and operating the refinery .

José Barroso also stated that all bidding parties offered to refine 100,000 barrels of oil a day, for the local market and export the surplus.

He explained that negotiations with the winning bidder will take place on 29 March, ahead of the signing of the investment deal.

The ceremony was witnessed by the minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, the CEO of the Angolan Oil Company (Sonangol), Sebastião Pai Querido, and representatives of bidding firms.

