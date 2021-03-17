Angola: Constitution Review Discussed On Thursday

Luanda — National Assembly (AN) will discuss on Thursday the proposal on partial review of the Constitution, brought forward by Angolan president, João Lourenço.

The MPs approved Tuesday, in general terms, the Report on Proposal of partial revision of the Constitution.

Approved by the Commissions of National Assembly (Constitutional and Legal Affairs), the Opinion Report on the Proposed Punctual Revision of the Constitution obtained 17 votes in favour, none against and one abstention.

The new proposal will prevent the Head of State from resigning in the course of his second term, as a ploy to seek a third term.

In the context of the Revision Proposal, the Parliamentary debate will define criteria and take a final decision on the institutionalisation model of the local Powers in the country.

The new proposal clarifies the model of the relationship between the President of the Republic and Parliament, in relation to political oversight, among other points. Among the innovations proposed by the Constitution review, highlight goes to the setting the election date, right to exercise vote abroad, scrapping local power gradualness in the Constitution.

The revision also enables the major independence for the Banco Nacional de Angola (BNA), with the nomination of the governor going through the National Assembly, contrary to the present procedure that is an exclusive power of the President of the Republic.

The Constitution review, among other points, calls for clarification of the relationship model between the President of the Republic and Parliament, in relation to political control of the Executive, through enquiries, auditing or interpellations.

