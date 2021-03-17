Angola: More Than 100,000 Tip-Offs Reported in Six Months

Luanda — At least 135, 179 complaints on violence against children were reported from June to December, said the minister of Social Action Family and Promotion of Women, Faustina Alves.

The complaints were reported with "Serviço de Denuncia SOS-Criança" Department, ahead of celebration of National Children Institute (INAC).

Of this figure, 51, 555 are related to denial of paternity, 24, 082 child neglect, 18, 291 violence against children, 14, 196 child labour, and 3, 689 of sexual violence.

The provinces with the most cases are Luanda with 46, 602, followed by Benguela (17, 913), Huambo (13, 358), Huíla (11,697, Bié ( 9, 808) and Zaire 8, 433, involving 91, 502 men and 43, 677 women.

Faustina Alves was speaking at the launch of the national campaign to prevent and combat sexual violence against children, stating that the campaign draws the attention of society on the need to reduce number of cases and increase the culture of complaints, discouraged the emergence of many cases.

The campaign will run until March 2022 and will be held in partnership with various bodies of the Ministry of the Interior and partners from organised civil society.

The event marks the 30 years of INAC.

The complaints were reported with "Serviço de Denuncia SOS-Criança" Department, ahead of celebration of National Children Institute (INAC).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Of this figure, 51, 555 are related to denial of paternity, 24, 082 child neglect, 18, 291 violence against children, 14, 196 child labour, and 3, 689 of sexual violence.

The provinces with the most cases are Luanda with 46, 602, followed by Benguela (17, 913), Huambo (13, 358), Huíla (11,697, Bié ( 9, 808) and Zaire 8, 433, involving 91, 502 men and 43, 677 women.

Faustina Alves was speaking at the launch of the national campaign to prevent and combat sexual violence against children, stating that the campaign draws the attention of society on the need to reduce number of cases and increase the culture of complaints, discouraged the emergence of many cases.

The campaign will run until March 2022 and will be held in partnership with various bodies of the Ministry of the Interior and partners from organised civil society.

The event marks the 30 years of INAC.