Angola: More Than 100,000 Tip-Offs Reported in Six Months

16 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 135, 179 complaints on violence against children were reported from June to December, said the minister of Social Action Family and Promotion of Women, Faustina Alves.

The complaints were reported with "Serviço de Denuncia SOS-Criança" Department, ahead of celebration of National Children Institute (INAC).

Of this figure, 51, 555 are related to denial of paternity, 24, 082 child neglect, 18, 291 violence against children, 14, 196 child labour, and 3, 689 of sexual violence.

The provinces with the most cases are Luanda with 46, 602, followed by Benguela (17, 913), Huambo (13, 358), Huíla (11,697, Bié ( 9, 808) and Zaire 8, 433, involving 91, 502 men and 43, 677 women.

Faustina Alves was speaking at the launch of the national campaign to prevent and combat sexual violence against children, stating that the campaign draws the attention of society on the need to reduce number of cases and increase the culture of complaints, discouraged the emergence of many cases.

The campaign will run until March 2022 and will be held in partnership with various bodies of the Ministry of the Interior and partners from organised civil society.

The event marks the 30 years of INAC.

The complaints were reported with "Serviço de Denuncia SOS-Criança" Department, ahead of celebration of National Children Institute (INAC).

Of this figure, 51, 555 are related to denial of paternity, 24, 082 child neglect, 18, 291 violence against children, 14, 196 child labour, and 3, 689 of sexual violence.

The provinces with the most cases are Luanda with 46, 602, followed by Benguela (17, 913), Huambo (13, 358), Huíla (11,697, Bié ( 9, 808) and Zaire 8, 433, involving 91, 502 men and 43, 677 women.

Faustina Alves was speaking at the launch of the national campaign to prevent and combat sexual violence against children, stating that the campaign draws the attention of society on the need to reduce number of cases and increase the culture of complaints, discouraged the emergence of many cases.

The campaign will run until March 2022 and will be held in partnership with various bodies of the Ministry of the Interior and partners from organised civil society.

The event marks the 30 years of INAC.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.