Angola: Expert Asks Tolerance Towards Constitution Review Debate

Mbanza Kongo — Debate around the partial revision of the Constitution should be held in a patriotic, transparent and tolerant way, in order to respond to the desire of Angolans.

The request was made by the Jurist Lussevikueno Luvumbo, when speaking to Angop on revision of the Constitution proposed by the president João Lourenço.

The lawyer also said that the country needs to consolidate all goods achieved and follow the paths of development.

He is of the view that the punctual revision of the Constitution must meet, among the interests, the promotion of development, social progress, respect for the rights, freedoms and guarantees of citizens.

The expert considered insufficient the time for discussion and conclusion of the proposed issue and the legislative package on local authorities.

According to him, the proposal to scrap gradualism in the Constitution entails holding local elections in the country's 164 municipalities, a fact that requires mobilisation of large sums of money, equipment and human resources.

Among the innovations proposed by the Constitution review, highlight goes to the setting the election date, right to exercise vote abroad, scrapping local power gradualness in the Constitution.

The revision also enables the major independence for the Banco Nacional de Angola (BNA), with the nomination of the governor going through the National Assembly, contrary to the present procedure that is an exclusive power of the President of the Republic.

The Constitution review, among other points, calls for clarification of the relationship model between the President of the Republic and Parliament, in relation to political control of the Executive, through enquiries, auditing or interpellations.

