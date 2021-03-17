Angola: Taag Cancels Brazil Flights

Luanda — Angola's Airlines TAAG announced Wednesday the cancellation of its direct flights to Guarulhos (São Paulo), Brazil.

The decision owed to the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the report of the new variants of SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus in the south American country.

Last Sunday, the Angolan State airline announced plans to pick up on its direct flights to Portugal, Brazil and South Africa from Friday.

The move aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, TAAG said in its press release reached Angop.

TAAG requests all passengers in possession of the tickets for this flight to contact the customer support services, Call Center (923 19 00 00) Angola and Brazil (3003-3434), as well as authorised agents or the company's website (www.taag.com).

Reiterating its commitment to control measures of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company announced plans to resume safe and sustainable air transport activity.

Angola suspended its direct and normal flights to the three countries since March 2020, after the country reported the first cases of Covid-19.

The Angolan Government had only authorised humanitarian flights for the repatriation of Angolan citizens and foreign residents residing outside the country.

