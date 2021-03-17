Kenya: KWS Probes Mysterious Skin Disease Killing Giraffes in Wajir

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) veterinary officers are investigating a mysterious disease that has killed more than 10 giraffes at the Sabuli conservancy in Wajir County.

According to Sabuli Conservancy chairman Mohamed Sharmarke, the giraffes have been suffering from a skin disease that also spreads to the mouth, hampering feeding.

The first incident was recorded in May last year with six reticulated giraffes dying in a period of five months.

"The disease seems to worsen during the dry season when the forage declines. We have recorded more than 10 deaths at the conservancy since last year. More might be affected outside our conservancy," Mr Sharmarke warned.

On Tuesday, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala directed a team from KWS Meru Mobile Vet Unit to investigate the cause of the giraffe mortalities.

"The team will work with the local KWS team to locate the giraffes and conduct medical examinations, to identify the cause of the deaths and ways to reduce risk of death in other giraffes and wildlife species," Mr Balala said.

Only two giraffes have died

Wajir County KWS Warden Kirimi Mbaka said the condition might be linked to the dry spell, insisting that only two giraffes have died.

"We don't have a serious situation at the conservancy but we shall be carrying out a screening for other giraffes to identify those still affected for treatment. Veterinary officers are still on their way and once they arrive, treatment of any other affected giraffe will commence, " Mr Mbaka said.

Mr Mbaka added that Sabuli conservancy, a community-based organisation, has a population of 40 giraffes.

Last year, the conservancy was also hit by a sharp rise in giraffe poaching with conservationists blaming it on the closure of livestock markets as part of Covid-19 containment measures.

High demand for meat at the sprawling Dadaab refugee camp was cited as the catalyst of the illegal business.

The Northeastern region is home to the reticulated giraffe also known as the Somali giraffe, which is under threat due to myths that its meat boosts libido.

Last week, a lion died at the conservancy due to poisoning, with the management blaming it on human-wildlife conflict.