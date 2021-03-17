Kenya: Noc-K President Tergat Lands New Global Role

17 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat has welcomed his appointment as a board member of the Olympic Refugee Foundation for a period of four years.

Tergat's appointment as a member of the organisation, whose mission is to use sports to protect and support young people affected by displacement, was made public on Tuesday.

"I am very humbled by this distinct honour to appoint me to the Board of the Olympic Refugee Foundation to join other eminent members and to add my voice, experience and passion to enable this program scale up and attain its noble goals," said Tergat, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee.

He hailed the appointment as another positive cap for Kenya, whose athletes continue to provide positive branding and profile for the nation globally, hence underscoring sports as a strong marketing platform.

Tergat said that he is not new to such roles having served as a goodwill ambassador against hunger for the World Food Program in 2014.

"Among those people (displaced) are great future world leaders and game-changers," he said.

Kenya is currently one of the hosts of the Refugee Olympic Team.

Eighteen IOC refugee scholarship holders are currently training in Ngong, Kenya.

They are part of the 55 refugee athlete scholarship-holders worldwide vying to be part of the Refugee Olympic Team Tokyo 2020, whose Chef de Mission is Kenyan Tegla Loroupe.

The strategic four-year plan of the Olympic Refuge Foundation will allow them to continue and expand its activities to effect change in three areas.

