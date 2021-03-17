Tanzania: Construction of the Tanzanite Bridge On Schedule

17 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bakari Kiango

Dar es Salaam — The Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads), Patrick Mfugale has on March 17, told members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Infrastructure that the construction of Tanzanite Bridge has reached 71.3 percent and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The total cost of the project is expected to be Sh 243 billion.

Mfugale made the remarks while the committee, chaired by Seleman Kakoso, visited the construction of the more than a kilometer-long bridge across the Indian Ocean.

He said the construction of all 254 foundation pillars have been completed by 100 percent in tandem with the construction of platforms to facilitate the construction of a permanent bridge foundation.

Commenting on the construction, Kakoso commended the Ministry of Works and Tanroads for successfully implementing the project, saying they were more than happy to be told that a local contractor was supervising the work.

"We are pleased with the progress of this project as well as the capacity building program for local contractors so that when this construction is completed they will have the skills to implement the construction of other bridges," said Kakoso who is Mpanda Rural MP for Katavi region.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

