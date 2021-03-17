Tanzania: CRDB Bank Names Head of Burundi Operations

17 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — CRDB Bank Plc's Burundi subsidiary now has a new boss. The bank announced in Dar es Salaam yesterday that it has appointed Fredrick Siwale (pictured) as the new managing director for CRDB Bank Burundi.

The 49-year old banker who has served as head of global markets in the department of treasury since December 2019 is replacing Bruce Mwile, who has been at the helm of the subsidiary since its establishment in 2012.

Mr Mwile currently leads the Bank's groupwide operations in the capacity of chief operating officer. CRDB Bank Plc's group chief executive officer, Mr Abdulmajid Nsekela said he was confident that Mr Siwale had what it took to effectively head the Burundi subsidiary.

Mr Siwale has extensive expertise and experience in capital markets and treasury management, branch operations, as well as banking operations.

Having joined CRDB Bank in 2004 as a customer adviser in the retail department, Mr Siwale ambition saw him moving up the corporate ladder to be what he was today.

"Mr Siwale's career progression is consistent with the Group's strategic vision to expand leadership opportunities within the business and tap into the diverse knowledge, skillsets and talent(s) available within its young and dynamic workforce," asserted Mr Nsekela.

As managing director of CRDB Bank Burundi, his immediate task will be to sustain the subsidiary's growth trajectory, which has been consistently growing since it was established nine years ago.

In 2019, CRDB Bank Burundi registered a net profit of Sh6.2 billion, growing from Sh2.4 billion that was recorded in 2018. Last year, CRDB Bank Burundi's after tax profit jumped to Sh11.2 billion, buoyed primarily by sustained efforts to provide innovative financial services and offer flexibility to customers.

CRDB Bank has accelerated its focus on regional growth and is currently looking at expanding its operations into deep Eastern Africa, targeting the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2021, among other potential markets, especially countries with strong trade ties with Tanzania.

Mr Siwale's appointment has already been approved by regulators in both Tanzania and Burundi.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.