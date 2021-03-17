Kenya: Visiting Players Have a Feel of Magical Kenya Open Course

With only three days to go for the start of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open, a big number of the visiting professionals were at Karen Country Club for registration and at the same time have a test of the now par 71 Karen course.

Most of those who were at Karen Country Club came straight from Doha, Qatar where they participated in the Commercial Bank of Qatar Masters, which was won by Frenchman Antoine Rozner with a score of eight under par.

The European Tour's Paul Carrigill, who has been around since last Tuesday, said players will be arriving later on since the deadline for players to register is 2pm on Wednesday, which is also the official practise round.

Carrigill however said that the winner of the Qatar Masters will not be among the star field at Karen not only for the Magical Kenya Open, but also for the newly introduced Kenya Savannah Classic which starts on March 23 at the same venue.

The European Tour director Carrigill said those players who had registered will from Karen go straight to the bubble.

However, only Mumias based Dismas Indiza had a practise round Monday, while the rest prefered to register on Wednesday and head to the bubble which is a requirement in the open this year.

"I decided to come today and practise and do away with the registration then go to the bubble as I did not see the need of waiting," said Indiza.

He said the course is currently in great condition and that some very high scores may be posted this year if the condition does not change.

He is one of the leading players in the Kenyan line-up of 13 players and six amateurs.

Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) captain John Wangai said most of the local players had registered online, which was also an option given by the European Tour.

"We were booked at the hotel from tomorrow (Tuesday), so most of us are likely to go to Karen for practise tomorrow Tuesday," said Wangai.

The six amateurs who were booked at the Ole Sereni Hotel will report to the hotel on Wednesday the same day they will go for the practise round at Karen.

"We are yet to go to Karen for the practise because of the conditions of the bubble," said Kenya Amateur Stroke play champion Jay Sandhu.