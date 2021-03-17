Uganda: Ambitious Admin Starts Push for Promotion

Admin FC hopes the football gods will smile on them after last year's slip as they embark on the Big League promotion push.

The Tororo-based side were ninety minutes away from playing in the Fufa Big League losing to Gaddafi 4-0 during the play-offs in October last year at Fufa Technical Centre Njeru.

High standards

Team president Henry Owori asked those high standards to be maintained as the team prepares for another daunting journey.

During a management meeting held at Rock Classic Hotel in Tororo on Sunday, a Shs91.3m budget was passed to facilitate their promotion bid. Owori says Admin is a strategic team for the region.

"We already have a standard playground in our area [King George Stadium which is currently used by Myda]. We have to work on other bits to be ready for promotion," Owori said.

Owor called for teamwork and the right attitude if they are to make the Fufa Big League grade.

Bukedi region has produced Kataka, Myda and Busia Fisheries for the top flight. The club has retained most of the squad players including Ibrahim Pengere, Isaac Kisujju and Walter Alele, among others. Forward Marco Bassy, who joined Gaddafi on Mbale Garage's request, was the key departure.

Contracts case

Coach Nasibu Nditta will also miss three other players whose contracts were not renewed. They include Sam Kansiime, whose one-year contract expired. Others are Joseph Owino and Kelvin Kato.

"Stability in the squad is key and we have the chance to fight again," Nditta said. The regional leagues, which were initially scheduled to kick off on February 14, will start after Fufa sets the Big League and Fufa Women Elite League rolling. The Big League kicks off next week on March 25.

Admin FC Squad

Squad: Aaron Okoth, Patrick Wafula, Erasmus Okadapawu, Robert Otim, Ibrahim Pengere, Iddi Babu, Isaac Kisuujju, Emmanuel Odiambo, Emmanuel Ochoko, Kenneth Majara, Raymond Othieno, Walter Alele, Isaac Bakole Asiku, Allan Kirunda, Faustino Oloka, Gideon Onyango.

In: Ajab Abdulraham, Ivan Lubaale, Mugoya Zanuni, Ibrahim Wakasha, George Nabassi, Eric Nyegwa and Isma Ssekasinde.

Out: Mark Bassey, Joseph Owino, Sam Kansiime and Kelvin Kato.