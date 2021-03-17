Uganda: Ambitious Admin Starts Push for Promotion

17 March 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By George Katongole

Admin FC hopes the football gods will smile on them after last year's slip as they embark on the Big League promotion push.

The Tororo-based side were ninety minutes away from playing in the Fufa Big League losing to Gaddafi 4-0 during the play-offs in October last year at Fufa Technical Centre Njeru.

High standards

Team president Henry Owori asked those high standards to be maintained as the team prepares for another daunting journey.

During a management meeting held at Rock Classic Hotel in Tororo on Sunday, a Shs91.3m budget was passed to facilitate their promotion bid. Owori says Admin is a strategic team for the region.

"We already have a standard playground in our area [King George Stadium which is currently used by Myda]. We have to work on other bits to be ready for promotion," Owori said.

Owor called for teamwork and the right attitude if they are to make the Fufa Big League grade.

Bukedi region has produced Kataka, Myda and Busia Fisheries for the top flight. The club has retained most of the squad players including Ibrahim Pengere, Isaac Kisujju and Walter Alele, among others. Forward Marco Bassy, who joined Gaddafi on Mbale Garage's request, was the key departure.

Contracts case

Coach Nasibu Nditta will also miss three other players whose contracts were not renewed. They include Sam Kansiime, whose one-year contract expired. Others are Joseph Owino and Kelvin Kato.

"Stability in the squad is key and we have the chance to fight again," Nditta said. The regional leagues, which were initially scheduled to kick off on February 14, will start after Fufa sets the Big League and Fufa Women Elite League rolling. The Big League kicks off next week on March 25.

Admin FC Squad

Squad: Aaron Okoth, Patrick Wafula, Erasmus Okadapawu, Robert Otim, Ibrahim Pengere, Iddi Babu, Isaac Kisuujju, Emmanuel Odiambo, Emmanuel Ochoko, Kenneth Majara, Raymond Othieno, Walter Alele, Isaac Bakole Asiku, Allan Kirunda, Faustino Oloka, Gideon Onyango.

In: Ajab Abdulraham, Ivan Lubaale, Mugoya Zanuni, Ibrahim Wakasha, George Nabassi, Eric Nyegwa and Isma Ssekasinde.

Out: Mark Bassey, Joseph Owino, Sam Kansiime and Kelvin Kato.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.