Uganda: FMU Partners With Vintage Club for Environment

The Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) has partnered with the rotary vintage and collectables fellowship in planting Cycad trees at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) in Entebbe.

The exercise that started off with the flagging off of vintage cars from the Uganda Museum to UWEC in Entebbe was graced by the minister for Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Godfrey Kiwanda.

"These cars are a very serious tourism potential and we happy that different stake holders together with the FMU are trying to recognize and help those that strive to restore these cars," Kiwanda said at the museum.

The annual vintage car exhibition allows Ugandans who own old cars to showcase them. Some of these are often rally cars from the past.

"(The) vintage (exhibition) is one of the activities that the FMU has spearheaded through our vintage, road safety and touring department and I'm glad that we have continued to do so" said Ray Kibira, the FMU secretary general. "We have had a challenge recently when the law regarding importation of cars changed and we have spearheaded this with the members of the vintage auto show. "We pushed it through parliament and the ministry to have the law relaxed to allow the importation of a minimum of 40 years contrary to the 30 years that had been put," said Kibira. FMU is lobbying URA to allow vintage cars to maintain the old classic number plates because they literally bring out the vintage aspect.

The events was organised by rotary vintage and collectables fellowship. They also awarded Angella Ssemutuuka for restoring a Ford Anglia 106E Model 1965.