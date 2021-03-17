Zimbabwe: Macheso Distances Self From Politics

17 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

SUNGURA ace, Alick Macheso, has refuted reports circulating on social media claiming he was contemplating joining politics with intentions to contest Gutu West seat in 2023.

Macheso, through his manager Tich Makahamadze, said he harbours no intentions to join politics in future.

The "Zuro NdiZuro" singer said he was surprised to hear such reports.

"It's news. Alick Macheso is a whole entertainer with no intentions to join politics in future. I thought that statement was meant for April's Fools Day," he said.

Makahamadze said Macheso owns a farm in Chivhu where he was spending most of his time during the lockdown period.

Social media is awash with news that Macheso was mobilising support on the ground and was spending time with villagers at Chipisa farm.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

