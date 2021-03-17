Zimbabwe: Zim Remains Committed to Constitutionalism - President

Zimbabwe remains committed to constitutionalism, respect of rule of law and entrenching democracy in all its facets, President Mnangagwa has said.

The Head of State and Government said Harare was also committed to honour international instruments and agreements entered between Zimbabwe with stakeholders in business and cooperating partners including Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements.

He said this at State House in Harare this morning while addressing diplomats and international organisations accredited to Zimbabwe during a belated New Year greeting address that was held virtually.

"My Government is unwavering in its obligation to defending constitutionalism, respecting the rule of law and entrenching democracy in all its facets. We are uniting our people and ensuring that economic, social and political opportunities are spread across the country, leaving no one and no place behind," said President Mnangagwa.

"Zimbabwe, under my administration, continues on a sure path towards a sound legislative environment and building strong national, accountable, transparent and responsive institutions that must transcend generations."

He briefed the heads of mission of what the Government is doing in fighting the Covid19 pandemic.

These include procuring of Covid19 vaccines whose roll out has since begun, personal protective equipment and commended countries such as China, Russia and India and other development partners for supporting Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa also formally informed them of the appointment of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Fredrick Shava.

Dr Shava replaces Dr Sibusiso Moyo who died early this year owing to Covid19-induced complications.